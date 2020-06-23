Voters head to the polls for Kentucky primary despite pandemic

(WEHT) – After being delayed for a little over a month because of the coronavirus, the Kentucky primary took place on Tuesday with some changes.

Voters were required to social distance and wear face masks throughout the day in Henderson and Owensboro.

Many voters say despite the new precautions and limited voting locations, they were in and out in less than five minutes.

Polls will close at 6 P.M.

(This story was originally published on June 23, 2020)

