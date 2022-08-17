EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fifty police vehicles across the country are in the running for best looking cruiser, but only one will win. Last year, Kentucky took home the title for this annual contest with their photo of a Camaro cruiser backdropped by a sunrise on a horse farm in Woodford County.

The American Association of State Troopers hosts the annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The Commonwealth is looking to win back-to-back, but other states may have something to say about that.

Below is the photo Kentucky submitted for this year’s contest. It also features a cruiser that was photographed on a horse farm in Woodford County.

(Courtesy: Kentucky State Police)

Indiana’s submission for the contest features a Dodge Charger sitting along SR7 in Jefferson County, the southern part of the state. That photo can be found below.

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

As for the third part of the Tri-State, Illinois, they’ve taken a photo of their Ford Explorer cruiser in front of the beautiful Prairie State sky. That image is below.

(Courtesy: Illinois State Police)

The top 13 states will be featured in the 2023 AAST Calendar. Click here to vote and check out the rest of the nation’s cruisers.