VSCO says goodbye to K9 Ali, “one of the best K9’s there ever was”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to K9 Ali as he “crossed the rainbow bridge” Saturday. His handler, Deputy Baehl, and his family were there for Ali in the end.

Law enforcement officials say Ali recently had health issues and they felt it was time to end his suffering.

“Today we said goodbye to one of the best K9’s there ever was,” said a spokesperson with Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc. “We love you Ali and we will take the watch from here.”

SIPCA said in typical police K9 fashion, he took one last bite on the bite sleeve before going into the vet.

K9 Ali served the Evansville community for 8 years and retired early last year, officials state.

The SIPCA Team says K9 Ali will be missed and they extend their heartfelt condolences to his family. Officials say his burial will take place at a later date at the FOP PAL Camp K9 Cemetery.