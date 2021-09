CALHOUN, Ky. (WEHT) As the debate over vaccine and mask mandates continues across the country, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says vaccines should not be required to keep a job.

Sen. Paul made his comments earlier this morning in Calhoun, adding that students shouldn't be required to wear masks while in school. It happens as Kentucky lawmakers discuss pandemic related bills, including a senate bill that removes the state's mask mandate in schools. Several health care providers, including Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and Deaconess, already require vaccines for their workers. Sen. Paul said he's not thrilled with businesses requiring them, even for those who recently tested positive.