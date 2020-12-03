VU President Johnson’s contract extended

VINCENNES, Ind., (WEHT) – The Vincennes University Board of Trustees extended President Chuck Johnson’s contract through December 2023 during the board’s Tuesday meeting.

Johnson was praised for his guidance of VU during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was appointed the 22nd president of Vincennes University in 2015 after previously serving as interim president for four months and provost for three years.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS