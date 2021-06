HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival will return to Henderson next week after being canceled last year.

The free festival will be downtown at Audubon Mill Park from June 16-19.

The festival will have artists like Walter Trout, Samantha Fish and Larkin Poe, a sister duo that say they are the descendants of Edgar Allen Poe.