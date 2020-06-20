Wabash Co. business closes temporarily for COVID-19 disinfecting

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- The Wabash County Health Department announced the Quick Stop Tire and Lube Center in Mt. Carmel has temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure. The health department says the facility will be “appropriately cleaned and disinfected.”

Health officials are urging anyone who were in the business June 15 or 16 to monitor for symptoms. Anyone who would like a test can contact the Wabash General Hotline at 618-263-6233. Anyone who becomes symptomatic should self isolate and contact the hotline.

However, the health department says anyone who was in the business for less than 10 minutes is considered low risk.

The news comes as three new cases were reported in the county Saturday. The health department did not say how many, if any, of these cases are linked to the Quick Stop Tire and Lube Center.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)

