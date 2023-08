HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Wabash County Animal Shelter will host their annual Dog Swim pool party today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel City pool.

The event gives dogs a chance to cool off and have some fun. Dog Swim will cost $5 per dog and proof of vaccines is needed to participate. The event will feature pupcups, hotdogs and drinks as well as microchipping available.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Wabash County Animal Shelter.