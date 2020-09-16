Wabash County Coroner’s office identifies human remains found in 2018

Mt. Carmel, Ill. (WEHT) — Almost two years after human remains were found near Mt. Carmel, Wabash County Coroner Shaun Keepes identified the skeletal remains Wednesday morning.

Keepes tells Eyewitness News the remains of 29-year-old Marcus W. Adams of Mt. Carmel, Ill. were found in a field north of Mt. Carmel on Oct. 23, 2018.

Resources assisting in the investigation include the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Crime Scene Unit and the Wabash County Coroner’s office.

Illinois State Police is continuing to investigate the case.

If you have any information, please call the Illinois State Police Department.

(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)