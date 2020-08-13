Wabash County Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposure from “mini-prom”

MT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT)- The Wabash County Health Department says anyone who attended a “mini-prom” event at the Anderson Building in Mt. Carmel August 4 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who attended the event and is experiencing symptoms should contact the Wabash General hotline. Anyone without symptoms but believes they may have been exposed should call the Wabash County Health Department. There are now 53 cases of COVID-19 in Wabash County after the county confirmed nine new cases Thursday.

