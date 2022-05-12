MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – A Tri-State town in Illinois has its own concert series.

The event will be at the Harris Insurance Pavilion in Merchants Park. Mike Harris, who is, according to Merchants Park, the organizer of this event, tells people to bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Eyewitness News has learned that there will be eight concerts this year. Seven of those will be in Mount Carmel at Merchants Park in the Harris Insurance Pavilion. One will be in Fairfield at Leo French Park.

Harris says the organization reaches out to potential sponsors each year for help in bringing the concerts to local communities. Market Street MTC, which is the organization running this event, is a non-profit that looks for bands to play in the community.

The event is called Music at the Park, and there will be food trucks. The acts are as follows, according to the park:

May 14 Cage Willis and Atlas of The Dogs Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – starts at 6 p.m.

June 4 Athens Creek Fairfield – Leo French Park -7 to 9 p.m.

June 10 The Happiness Band Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.



July 16 Beach Boys Tribute Band Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.

July 23 Cornfield Mafia Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.

August 13 Sojourn Rocs Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.

August 27 The Smoke Rings Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.

September 10 Athens Creek Mount Carmel – Merchants Park – 7 to 9 p.m.



Harris says music will begin at 6 p.m. on May 14 with Atlas The Dog taking the stage, followed by Cage Willis from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Harris says the May 14 concert is a Saturday night concert, as are most all of the concerts this summer.

The park is located at 334 N. Market Street in Mount Carmel, and admission is free. Everyone is welcome to attend these concerts.