WABASH COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – A motorcyclist died after a crash in Wabash County on Monday

Authorities say 68-year-old Donald Smith of Mt. Carmel was riding on East 1150 Road just before noon when he failed to negotiate a turn. The bike crossed over into the other lane and went off the road and down an embankment.

Authorities say Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and that he was not wearing a helmet.