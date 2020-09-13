Wabash County Museum holds Lone Ranger exhibit grand opening

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT)- Hi-yo Silver! The Wabash County Museum in Mt. Carmel held a grand opening for its Hi-yo Silver History of the Lone Ranger Program exhibit Saturday.

The opening featured a silent auction for two silver bullets and Lone Ranger memorabilia. The exhibit has been two years in the making, beginning after the donation of lifetime memorabilia from Lone Ranger announcer Fred Foy in 2018. A new room was built for the exhibit and officials say memorabilia will be rotated so there will always be something new to see in the exhibit.

The current exhibit shows Lone Ranger children’s clothing, advertising items from the first sponsors of the show, and one of Foy’s most cherished awards.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)