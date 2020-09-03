Wabash County set to enter COVID-19 warning level

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- The Wabash County Health Department says the county will enter the COVID-19 warning level Friday.

A warning level is issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health when a county experiences an increase in any two indicators, including new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly positivity rate, hospital admissions, tests performed, clusters, and emergency department visits.

The health department says it attributes the increase in cases to larger activities and gatherings over 50 people, which pose a higher risk for disease spread. The positivity rate in Wabash County has reportedly increased from 1.5 percent to 12.3 percent in recent weeks.

People are strongly urged to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and washing hands while businesses need to follow IDPH guidelines.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: