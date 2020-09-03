Wabash County set to enter COVID-19 warning level

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- The Wabash County Health Department says the county will enter the COVID-19 warning level Friday.
A warning level is issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health when a county experiences an increase in any two indicators, including new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly positivity rate, hospital admissions, tests performed, clusters, and emergency department visits.
The health department says it attributes the increase in cases to larger activities and gatherings over 50 people, which pose a higher risk for disease spread. The positivity rate in Wabash County has reportedly increased from 1.5 percent to 12.3 percent in recent weeks.
People are strongly urged to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and washing hands while businesses need to follow IDPH guidelines.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)
