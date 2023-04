HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the inmates are back in jail after a gas leak on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the sheriff confirms the gas leak was fixed and the inmates came back around 12:45 p.m.

The sheriff says Mount Carmel Public Utility found the leak in the basement area of the jail on Wednesday. The gas was shut off in the building. All the inmates were transferred to the White County Jail in Carmi.