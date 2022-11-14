MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — A hiring event that aimed to break new individuals into the cannabis industry was held Monday in Mount Carmel.

Verano held a local job fair to get new faces into their Ataraxis facility in Albion, Illinois. They first held a hiring event over the weekend in Olney, and have moved down south for another event in Wabash County.

The job fair, which was held inside Rosati’s Pizza, focused on hiring people for their Cultivation and Production Specialist positions.

“In 13 state-of-the-art cultivation and production facilities—sustainably designed to suit the unique seasonality and climate of every region we serve—our expert growers thoughtfully tend to our nationwide library of signature strains,” it states on Verano.com. “This way, we ensure each Verano plant is organic, local, and exceptionally effective—every time.

Verano says the Cultivation Specialist is responsible for processing dry cannabis flower, supporting the manufacturing of cannabis infused products and assembling and packaging finished goods for distribution.

In contrast, the Production Specialist is responsible for supporting daily cannabis cultivation operations during the life stages of the plant from vegetation to pre-harvest.

Both positions, we’re told, pay $16 an hour. Our Eyewitness News crew went to the event and reports the room was mostly full of empty tables with little to no people there. The hiring event ends at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.