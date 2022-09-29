Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
50°
Evansville
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Crime
Illinois Governor Debates
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Home Team Friday: Off the Gridiron (9/30/22)
Video
Top Stories
Staying safe in haunted houses this Halloween
Video
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
HCSO and EPD: Joint auto theft investigation leads …
Mount Carmel demolition-property off-limits according …
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top …
Top Stories
Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA past No. 15 Washington, …
Yankees star Judge tries again for AL-record 62nd …
Jackson caps WCup career with bronze, Australia beats …
Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/30/22)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Through Your Lens 2022
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
A Healthy You
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
Jim Hunter Reviews: She Hulk & Star Wars: Andor
Video
Top Stories
Make Your Caramel Apples Healthier
Video
Top Stories
New Program: 4 Good on the Go
Video
The Largest Latino Fest in the Region Back Next Weekend
Video
2nd Annual Night Out for Special Needs Families
Video
Self-Adjusting Color Foundation for a Flawless Finish
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Big Sandy Home Furnishings Pro Football Challenge
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel demolition-property off-limits according …
Top Mount Carmel Headlines
Quick Links
Evansville
Henderson
Owensboro
Latest Video
Home Team Friday
Staying safe in haunted houses this Halloween
Home Team Friday
Home Team Friday
Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – September 30, 2022
Home Team Friday
More Videos
Trending Stories
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Tanker truck roll over in Washington leaves one injured
Ian wipes out section of Sanibel Causeway in Fla.
HOME TEAM FRIDAY: Heritage Hills vs Washington
Beautiful Start to October