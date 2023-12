HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – More than 1200 Disney books are set to be given away this Saturday in Mount Carmel.

According to Mayor Joe Judge, the books will be for children ages 10 and under.

The giveaway will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Mount Carmel City Pool.

Judge commented the books will make great Christmas gifts and children do not need to be present.