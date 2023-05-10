HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Wabash Valley College (WVC) is offering a free cooking class series.

Event organizers say these classes will teach people new cooking techniques, safe food handling and tips for preparing food in new ways. WVC says the classes will also focus on the importance of incorporating nutritious, affordable and kid-friendly meals into daily diets.

Officials say each class will include cooking, tasting, cooking techniques, recipes, team activities and games. WVC says people will learn new skills and recipes that are quick, easy, affordable, and nutritious.

The following is a list of the class dates, and their corresponding subjects:

May 16: My Plate Parts

May 17: Quick snacks: Pro & Dairy

May 23: Grains Gone Whole

May 24: Entertaining w Food

May 31: Meal Plan

June 1: Healthy Eating on the Run

June 6: Nutrition Scavenger Hunt

June 7: Fruits & Veg Toss

Classes will be held at the First Baptist Church in Mount Carmel. People can register by May 17 by calling 618-262-8641 to enroll in the free course. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, please contact Wabash Valley College at 618-262-8641.