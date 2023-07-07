HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (MCPU) says all customers able to receive electricity have been connected as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

MCPU says if anyone is still waiting for repairs to their meter installations, they are asked to please call the office to update the office on when the caller expects their repairs to be complete. Officials say if anyone notices any large limbs on power lines, they are asked to please call MCPU’s office to report them at 618-262-5151.

MCPU posted on social media, “Thank you for your patience as our crews worked extraordinary hours to repair the damage from this historic storm. Thanks to our community for the outpouring of support. We are proud to serve this community and the gracious people that live here.”