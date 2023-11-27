HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say on December 1, Mt. Carmel’s Christmas Uptown event.

Event organizers say this is the 15th Edition of Christmas Uptown. Everything will be free, and the event will be going from 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. New this year is a real trolley ride and featured attractions are carriage, wagon, Rudolph and train rides. There will also be dozens of food and arts and crafts vendors, as well as retail shopping.

According to the Christmas Uptown Committee, visitors will also see a s’mores station, hear jazz and string music, enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, watch dance groups, participate in photo ops, and will meet characters including the Polar Express Train Conductor, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and more.

People can download the mobile app here.