HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mount Carmel, Illinois was hit hard by the storm Saturday evening and damage was left across the city.

Officials are urging people not to drive around to look at damage. Mount Carmel Public Utility says their crews and police are having issues with traffic. The utility also says there are several downed power lines and are asking people to stay inside.

Judge also said City Brush Harbor is open July 2 for storm cleanup, and officials ask that people only take tree limbs there, not construction materials.

Officials say as of July 1, Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (MCPU) crews have been working through the night and have had success in restoring power to a large number of customers. MCPU says, regrettably, there is still a massive undertaking ahead of them and many of its customers should prepare for possibly two days before power is restored. MCPU says it is taking every precaution to provide safety for its crews and customers and they ask that everyone treats any downed power line as energized and potentially dangerous.

Joe Judge, the mayor of Mount Carmel, says EUM Church is serving a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 2 for anyone without power, a utility worker, and/or clean-up crews. Officials say Mt. Carmel City Pool will also be open July 2 for a free swim.

We will continue to monitor the situation.