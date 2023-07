HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (MCPU) shared what certain flag colors mean if found in someone’s yard, at least in Illinois.

The flags and the meanings are:

Red: Electric

Yellow: Gas, oil, or petroleum

Orange: Communications

Blue: Potable Water

Purple: Reclaimed Water, Irrigation

Green: Sewer

White: Proposed Excavation

Pink: Temporary Survey

(Courtesy: Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co.)

A spokesperson for MCPU says, “A friendly reminder that MCPU only handles red, yellow and white colored flags.”