HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Prop money used during movie filming somehow made its way into Mount Carmel, the police department says.

According to a social media post, the Mount Carmel Police Department in Illinois received reports of fraudulent one dollar bills that have been circulating around the city.

“The bills feel fake but look correct, as you can see,” the post says. “Notably, the front has ‘COPY’ on it and the back state ‘FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY’.”

(Courtesy: Mt. Carmel PD)

The police department urges everyone to take a closer look when receiving money to make sure it isn’t counterfeit or fraudulent. If you find a bill like this, you’re asked to call your local police department immediately.