MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mayor Joe Judge of Mount Carmel posted some Friday updates on his Facebook page concerning construction projects around Mount Carmel.

Judge says the Wabash River Bridge project is getting closer to being done. IDOT told Judge it looks like IDOT will remove barriers on Tuesday.

According to Judge, the Cherry Street project is still moving forward and is scheduled to start soil stabilization late next week, and that will be weather dependent.

Judge says the 3rd Street sewer project is going to take longer than anticipated, so a closed road permit extension request has been made for the entire week of August 21 through 27.