MOUNT CARMEL., Ill. (WEHT) — As the holiday season approaches, Mt. Carmel Mayor Joe Judge is hoping residents can pitch in to help those in need.

“I am asking that if you are able to purchase a small gift for someone who resides at Oak View Nursing and Rehabilitation or Villas of Hollybrook,” he says in a social media post. “These community members would appreciate it so much.”

Mayor Judge says 49 people are living at Oak View and 46 are at Hollybrook. He mentions there are several ways to get them your gift.

Some ways you can do this include delivering it in person, shipping it in or dropping it off at City Hall.

“Don’t forget that the staff at the skilled nursing facility can also be a great resource of ideas for gifts for your loved one,” he says.

