HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Mount Carmel Police Department in Illinois is recognizing an officer and his family after they gave back to the community in a special way.

Police say K9 Officer Daniel Hopper and his wife Alyssa bought two children in the area new bikes after theirs were stolen off the porch.

The police department posted about the good deed on social media and shared an edited message from the children’s mother.

“Big shout out to Alyssa Hopper and Daniel Hopper! The boys’ bikes were stolen last week off of our porch and the boys were totally crushed…**** is actually the one who called and reported it and spoke to Officer Hopper when he came by the house to take the report… we all know who took them but can’t prove it.. tonight they brought the boys brand new bikes! you guys are awesome people and I just wanted everyone to know that! You made my boys’ summer! “

Many people social media commented on the post and thanked the officer and his wife for their act of kindness.