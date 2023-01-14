MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Rumors can spread like wildfires. One wide-spreading rumor in Mount Carmel ended with the mayor speaking out on social media.

Mayor Joe Judge posted on his Facebook account Friday, speaking on the rumor that’s led to many residents raising concerns.

“Welcome to Friday the 13th!! Just want to clear up a rumor going around about the Mt. Carmel City Pool,” says Mayor Judge in the post. “The Mt. Carmel City Pool will be open this coming summer!!! Not sure why someone would make comments that it would not be open but I want everyone to rest assured it will be open.”

The mayor mentions that they will start applications for concession, cleaning, pool manager and life guards in March.