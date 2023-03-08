MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — A Tri-State student is getting the opportunity to sing the national anthem at the IHSA Basketball State Finals.

Chase Dowdy, a senior at Mount Carmel High School, was chosen from a group of 18 students across Illinois who auditioned.

Dowdy tells us that while the prospect of performing before such a large crowd is intimidating, he is excited for the chance and feels he’s ready.

“I think throughout high school it’s prepared me, being in the district festivals and the all-state festivals, where you get to perform in front of a large crowd,” says Chase Dowdy. “And through our a capella group, singing seven, we get to sing the national anthem a lot in front of our home audience.”

Dowdy tells us music is his passion and he plans to build a career as a music teacher.