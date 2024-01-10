HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved with a tool theft at an oilfield rig. Officials say it happened near the town of Bellmont on Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspects reached the toolboxes on the rig by cutting a padlock, and roughly $5,000 worth of tools and equipment was taken.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the sheriff’s office, or call Crimestoppers, who is offering a $500 cash reward for information.