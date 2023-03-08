MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — What began as a food truck business in Illinois has become a booming business.

Two Farmers is a vintage-style burger joint in Mount Carmel. Co-owner Dillon Farmer tells us they started operating out of their food truck just before the pandemic began and their take-out made it more appealing over the past three years.

When an opportunity to move into a building came, he says they jumped at the opportunity.

“We’ve only been in business for a week so far but it’s been crazy. We’ve had lines going all the way around the parking lot, we’ve had people just sitting on the patio enjoying the 50’s and 60’s music so it’s been a whirlwind, we’ve been working really hard, but it’s been really fun,” says Dillion Farmer.

Despite requests from customers for a possible expansion into a local franchise, Farmer says they’re happy to take things slowly as they learn more about running a restaurant.