HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Health Department (WCHD) is once again asking the public to help with the collection of dead birds, which can include crows, blue jays, robins, and/or finches.

Officials say the IDPH Vector Grant provides funding for the collection and testing of dead birds for West Nile Virus. WCHD says birds may be submitted through October. WCHD says birds must be freshly deceased, within 24 hours or less, found in Wabash County, no obvious injuries, no maggots, flies, or other bugs on them and must have both eye balls intact.

(Courtesy: Wabash County Health Department – Public Health Services)

WCHD says for more information please contact Marina Sample at Wabash County Health Department 618-263-3873 or via email msample@wabashhealth.org.