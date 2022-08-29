ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life.

Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy.

The blast rocked a rural community over a week ago, leaving neighbors looking for answers. According to the sheriff, a group of neighbors were able to pull one of the victims from the home before it was engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

