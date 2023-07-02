MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Some residents in Wabash County were without power Sunday, and Mount Carmel is left with damage after the storms.

Eyewitness News was told about 20% of those living in the county remained without power Sunday afternoon following storms the night before.

“We feel for our residents,” Mount Carmel Mayor Joe Judge said. “We’ve set up a couple cooling centers here in Mount Carmel. We have the American Red Cross coming into town this afternoon.”

“We’ve also asked the State of Illinois to come in and do their assessments, so we can potentially get some funding if possible for our residents that have sustained major damage to their homes and their property.”

Beginning around 6 p.m. Saturday, officials recorded wind speeds between 75 and 85 miles per hour in Mount Carmel.

One hundred trees were damaged, and most of the branches ended up landing on power lines causing homes to lose power.

Residents have told officials they are ready for the power to turn on again to beat the humid temperatures.

Officials said those in south Wabash County, including Keensburg, have experienced power outages for three or four days.

“We have a lot of people just wanting to know when the power will be restored to their homes,” Judge said. “We’re going on our third straight day with storms in the area that has affected power.”

Only a handful from Wabash County have been displaced because of storms and power outages, but the county emergency management service has offered a shelter on North Cherry Road for those in need on Sunday.

“If I was in that same situation I’d like for someone to help me,” said Mark Majors, who serves as the Wabash County emergency management coordinator. “Hopefully they’ll get a good night’s sleep tonight. That way, if they’ve got a damaged home, they won’t have to worry about the damaged home, they can just sit here and relax and talk to the Red Cross and figure what they’ll do next.”

Officials warn that some residents will continue to not have power into the weekdays.

Before public works can service power lines, public utilities need to clear damaged areas.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility gave an update on power outages Sunday night. According to a post on its Facebook page, 500 customers remain without power.