HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Chamber says Ag Days will be going from August 2 to 5.

Chamber officials say there will be free parking, free admission and free entertainment. Event organizers say Cage Willis will be performing his inaugural debut as headliner during the Chamber Ag Days Street Carnival on August 4 starting at 7 p.m. The location will be at the Harris Insurance Pavilion located in Merchant Park at 334 North Market Street.

People can find a schedule of events here.