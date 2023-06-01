HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Eight Wabash Valley College (WVC) students recently made it to nationals.

WVC says, recently, eight archers from WVC participated in the highly competitive USA Archery Collegiate Target Nationals at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, GA, from May 18 to 21. A news release says over 400 archers competed at this prestigious event, representing 43 colleges and universities. The WVC team, consisting of Clay Dempsey, Jalyn Shoemaker, Sara Harrell, Zeppelyn Fiala, Carter Carpenter, Makenzie Provines, Matthew Steward and Cade Maschino, showcased their skills on the national stage.

(Courtesy: Wabash Valley College)

WVC says out of the 43 schools competing at the event, the college secured 8th place. Officials say their dedication and skill were further showcased in the overall points standings, where they finished 7th at 3D Nationals and 5th at Indoor Nationals. WVC notes that these achievements are particularly commendable for a two-year junior college, given the unique nature of collegiate archery that does not follow divisions based on school size or athletic resources.

Reflecting on the season, Coach Lawrence expressed his excitement, stating, “This whole season has been an exciting one! I can’t emphasize enough how blessed we are to have these incredible individuals representing Wabash Valley College.”