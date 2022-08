MT. CARMEL, Ill (WEHT) – Drivers in Illinois will be happy to know construction along the Wabash River Bridge wrapped up early.

Mount Carmel Mayor Joe Judge says construction is now complete.

For months, drivers have been dealing with delays and slowdowns as crews worked on a resurfacing project.

On Wednesday, the construction equipment was moved, along with the temporary stop lights, leaving drivers with a smooth road ahead.

That project was originally set to wrap up sometime late next month.