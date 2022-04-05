POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Wadesville man who died in a car crash last month was able to save lives after his passing. According to his obituary, 28-year-old Logan Roettger was able to save the lives of four people because he was an organ donor.

His obituary says he loved making others feel good about themselves. He was an independent professional wrestler with the World Wrestling Alliance known as “Logan Legit.” He became the most loved wrestler in World Wrestling Alliance and won belts such as tag team title and WWA National Champion.

“As a friend he was irreplaceable and he was truly LOVED,” says a spokesperson for WWA. “Logan departing this world has shown light on how many people’s lives he touched.”

Logan loved to perform, living for wrestling and his fans, his obituary states. He had also styled hair for WWE and NXT women wrestlers.

A celebration of life and memorial will be held at a later date in Evansville. His family asks that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Vanderburgh Humane Society or your favorite animal shelter in his memory.