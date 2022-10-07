WADESVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Wadesville woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to court documents, on June 21, 2018, deputies with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call where a woman, later identified as Peggy Higginson, reported that she shot her husband, Troy Higginson, during a physical altercation in a vehicle. Troy Higginson was pronounced dead at the scene. According to an autopsy, he was shot one time through the chest.

Peggy Higginson was arrested for murder and has been held in jail without bond since her arrest in June of 2018. As part of her guilty plea to the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter, she admitted to shooting and killing her husband while acting under sudden heat. She will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve her sentence.