FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT)- Baseball season is back, and that’s good news for fans and gamblers in states that border Kentucky, but not necessarily for Kentuckians themselves.

As the Kentucky General Assembly drew to a close late Thursday night supporters of House Bill 606 hoped that the legislation aimed at allowing mobile sports betting in the Commonwealth would get a vote in the Senate. Sports fan Gary McIntyre said he hoped the bill would pass to keep wagering dollars within Kentucky.

State Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) says the bill’s supporters claim that it would raise $20-25 million for pension relief, he says that is just a small piece of a broader budget puzzle.

McIntyre said the situation is “ridiculous” considering Kentuckians like himself already place mobile wagers in other states, including Indiana. McIntyre says he believes most Kentuckians would support the measure if it was put to a popular vote.

Despite support from Gov. Andy Beshear, who said “it is time” for mobile sports betting in Kentucky, Sen. Mills said there just wasn’t much “energy” on behalf of the Senate Republican Caucus to bring the bill to the floor, letting it die once again after it passed the House.