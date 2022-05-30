OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Owensboro, the annual Memorial Day Walk for the Fallen took place Monday morning. The 11-mile walk across Owensboro started at the Shelton Memorial at Smother’s Park.

People held a giant American flag to start the event. An organizer tells us he started this event 9 years ago with only himself walking, then others wanted to join as well.

“Part of what I do, not just to honor friends and family that I lost, but also remind the public of what today truly is about, and when I have this many people here to participate, I feel that I’ve made that point,” said Derek Van Tuyl.

The walk went down parts of Frederica, Parrish, Southtown and Carter.