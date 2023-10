HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Voices, an organization that advocates for nursing home residents is holding a Walk Thru Boo event on October 28 at Washington Square Mall.

The family friendly trunk or treat style event will go from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and feature plenty of candy and even a costume contest.

Patrick Schroeder, Board Vice President of Voices, stops by on Daybreak to tell us all about the event.