HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Country singer Walker Hayes will make a stop in Evansville next year as part of his Duck Buck tour with special guests Ingrid Andress and Breland.

Hayes will take the stage at the Ford Center on April 20, 2023. Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center box office and online.

Hayes appeared for more than six months at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart after the release of his single “Fancy Like” last year.