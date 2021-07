HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A show of support is planned in Henderson this weekend after the vandalism that happened near Golden Glaze Bakery.

The shop was vandalized last week with graffiti, including racial slurs. This Saturday, the Henderson County Human Rights Commission and the NAACP will be having a “Walking Toward Unity” event at the John F. Kennedy Center to educate and connect the community.

The event will feature a musical guest and food trucks as well. The event will start at 10 a.m.