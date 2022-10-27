EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Goalsetter Systems Inc. of Evansville announced the recall of about 18,000 Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goals.

According to the CPSC recall description, the wall-mounted basketball goals can unexpectedly detach from the wall and fall to the ground, posing a serious impact injury hazard and risk of death to consumers. Officials say a 14-year-old boy was killed in Granger, Indiana when one of the recalled basketball goals fell on him in 2018. Other incidents have been reported, including one person who sustained severe facial injuries and one person who sustained a fractured leg.

The recalled basketball goals were sold at SCHEELS stores and basketball equipment stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Dicks Sporting Goods, Walmart, Competitive Edge Products and Target from November 1999 through June 2022. Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket.

For more information, click here.