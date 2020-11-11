WalletHub: 2020’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America

(WEHT) November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and obesity leads to nearly $200 billion in U.S. health care costs each year. In light of this, WalletHub has released its report on 2020’s Most Overweight & Obese States in America.

To determine which states contributed the most to America’s overweight and obesity problem, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key metrics. They range from share of overweight and obese population to sugary-beverage consumption among adolescents to obesity-related health care costs.

In the overall ranking for fattest states, Kentucky is 4th. Indiana is in 12th place, and Illinois is all the way in 34th place. Kentucky ranks in the top five states for highest percentage of obese children, physically inactive adults, adults with high cholesterol, and adults with high blood pressure. Indiana is in the top five states for overweight children.

The full report can be found here.

(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)

