WalletHub: 2021’s best state capitals for safety and more

With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states and the FBI indicating there could be armed protests in all 50 state capitals in response to Joe Biden’s inauguration, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More.

In order to determine which state capitals make the best homes, WalletHub compared all 50 state capitals across 44 key metrics, ranging from the cost of living to K–12 school-system quality to COVID-19 cases.

Frankfort, KY ranks 19th overall, even though Frankfort comes in toward the bottom for the worst health conditions and premature death rate at 48th and 49th respectively.

Springfield, IL falls in the middle at 25th place, being in the top five for affordable housing but ranking in the bottom five for millennial newcomers to the area.

Indianapolis, IN is in the bottom ten capital cities at 41. Indianapolis boasts the 2nd highest percentage of state, local, and federal government employees, but it also falls in the bottom five for its premature deaths and high crime rate.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)