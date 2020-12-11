Wallethub ranks unemployment claims by state

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Unemployment claims in Kentucky and Indiana are among the highest increases in the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new ranking.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the number of unemployment claim increases on a state-by-state basis and found that Kentucky ranks 6th and Indiana ranks 8th in states who have the most unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois is ranked 38th.

The entire list can be viewed here.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

