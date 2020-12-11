Wallethub ranks unemployment claims by state

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON (WEHT) – Unemployment claims in Kentucky and Indiana are among the highest increases in the nation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a new ranking.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the number of unemployment claim increases on a state-by-state basis and found that Kentucky ranks 6th and Indiana ranks 8th in states who have the most unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Illinois is ranked 38th.

The entire list can be viewed here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories