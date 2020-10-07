Wally Paynter resigns as Substance Abuse Council head

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The Substance Abuse Council of Vanderburgh County announced Wally Paynter has resigned as Director.

In a Facebook post, the SAC says Paynter will pursue full-time employment at another agency and the board will begin the search for a new director. Protestors gathered outside the council’s office in June, criticizing his ethical and administrative leadership of the Tri-State Alliance.

Paynter was the head of the Tri-State Alliance when it lost its non-profit status. In 2018, a Tri-State Alliance founder called on Paynter to resign amid allegations of inappropriate conduct with a teenager, which Paynter denied.

