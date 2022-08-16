EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A man is arrested after police say he attacked two people in the parking lot of Evansville’s Eastside Walmart.

According to police records, officers were called to the scene just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The person who called 911 says Johnell Johnson, 23, had busted a window on a truck and assaulted her husband with a skateboard.

The caller then says they heard a woman scream just before Johnson fled the area.

Emergency crews found a woman with a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they tracked Johnson to a nearby business where he was taken into custody.

He’s currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing several charges.